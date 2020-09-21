Clemson picks up commitment from Peach State prospect

Clemson has picked up a verbal pledge from a standout Peach State prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson power forward Ian Schieffelin announced his commitment to head coach Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball program on Monday evening via social media, choosing the Tigers over fellow finalists Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Dayton and Richmond.

Clemson extended an offer to Schieffelin in June. In addition to the aforementioned schools, the 6-foot-8, 225-pounder also held offers from Murray State, Mercer, College of Charleston, UNC Charlotte, Georgia State, James Madison, Winthrop, Boston University and Elon.

As a sophomore in 2019, Schieffelin averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots per game while helping Grayson High School to a 25-4 record and a Region 8-AAAAAAA championship. Through 18 games as a junior, he averaged 9.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest.

247Sports considers Schieffelin the No. 20 prospect from the Peach State for his class, while Rivals regards him as the No. 42 power forward in the country.

Schieffelin becomes the second commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Columbia (S.C.) Cardinal Newman four-star guard Joshua Beadle.

