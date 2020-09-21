Friday Night Lights: Mafah puts on a show again in Week 3

A week after going off for 223 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries, Clemson commitment Phil Mafah put on a show again in Week 3.

The four-star running back from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., led his team to a 28-7 win vs. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) on Friday night as he racked up 170 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, averaging over 7 yards per attempt.

Mafah’s scores came on runs of 1, 3 and 16 yards.

Grayson's (GA) @PhilMafah1 has been putting on a show in 2020. The 2021 Clemson commit balls out every single week. 👀: https://t.co/ktQXK6F6GP pic.twitter.com/irTL3SU9lU — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) September 19, 2020

Fellow Peach State prospect and Tiger pledge Dacari Collins also had a big night while helping Westlake (Atlanta) to a 27-7 win vs. Creekside (Fairburn, Ga.). The four-star wide receiver sealed the victory for his team in the fourth quarter when he capped a long drive with a 29-yard touchdown reception.

#Clemson WR commit Dacari Collins (@Gods__gift5) was “on one” tonight, for his @WestlakeFB1 team. Here are a few of his highlights from tonight’s win over Creekside. #Clemson is getting a good one!! @Clemson247 pic.twitter.com/DwYyXp7RMH — Junior Baker NLR (@SouthernSwagg4) September 19, 2020

Clemson four-star tight end commit Jake Briningstool was productive Friday night as well, though his Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) team suffered a tough 28-21, overtime defeat to Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.). Briningstool hauled in three passes for 84 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

In other action involving future Tigers, four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington’s Evangelical Christian (Cordova, Tenn.) squad beat up on Northpoint Christian (Southaven, Miss.) in a 40-12 win. Meanwhile, four-star quarterback Bubba Chandler and North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) fell to Cambridge (Milton, Ga.), 34-10, while four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff and Lakeland Christian (Lakeland, Fla.) lost a close one to Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, Fla.) by a score of 21-20.

Stay tuned to TCI each week as we will continue to keep you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in our “Friday Night Lights” feature.

