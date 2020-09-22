Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson students start in-person classes

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson students start in-person classes

Football

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson students start in-person classes

By 4 hours ago

By |

Monday in-person classes started at Clemson University. The scenes were different as the students had to follow new protocols for COVID-19.

Check out some pictures from the first day of classes on campus in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home