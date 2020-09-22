Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson students start in-person classes

Monday in-person classes started at Clemson University. The scenes were different as the students had to follow new protocols for COVID-19.
Check out some pictures from the first day of classes on campus in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson opened the season by playing 78 of the 80 players that traveled to Winston-Salem, N.C., in its rout of Wake Forest. This past Saturday, the Tigers played 96 players in their 49-0 shutout of The (…)
Top-ranked Clemson routed FCS foe The Citadel 49-0 after an explosive first half on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore wide receiver Frank Ladson came off Frank Howard Field after an impressive performance against (…)
Clemson could get its All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis back for the Virginia game on Oct. 3. He missed most of the Wake Forest game and all of the game against The Citadel after injuring his knee (…)
Tayquon Johnson admits he experienced some jitters two Saturdays ago before No. 1 Clemson’s season opener at Wake Forest. It was Johnson’s first game as an offensive lineman after transitioning (…)
Perhaps there is no bigger weapon on Clemson’s football team than B.T. Potter, especially with the Tigers averaging 43 points per game with a defense that is allowing just 6.5. Last year, Potter banged 79 (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Monday defensive end Xavier Thomas is ahead of schedule on his ability to return this season and could begin individual drills as early as this week. The Tigers’ (…)
Top-ranked Clemson smacked The Citadel 49-0 in its home opener on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers scored all of their points in the first half which left room for younger players to get live in-game reps. (…)
Clemson has picked up a verbal pledge from a standout Peach State prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Loganville (Ga.) Grayson power forward Ian Schieffelin announced his commitment to head coach Brad (…)
Braden Galloway was a little nervous when Clemson opened up the season on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest. It was a little different for him. This time last year, he was forced to watch the Tigers march back to the (…)