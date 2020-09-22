Capehart ‘is a mountain of a man’

Clemson could get its All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis back for the Virginia game on Oct. 3. He missed most of the Wake Forest game and all of the game against The Citadel after injuring his knee against the Demon Deacons on Sept. 12.

The Tigers also have veteran defensive tackles Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney up front, as well as Darnell Jefferies. They also have the nation’s No. 1 recruit from the 2020 class in Bryan Bresee, who is playing like a seasoned player and made his first career start against The Citadel this past Saturday.

In other words, Clemson is loaded with talent and depth at defensive tackle. And, oh by the way, it also has highly touted freshman DeMonte Capehart, who had three tackles in his debut this past Saturday, including two tackles-for-loss. The defensive tackle also produced a sack in helping the Clemson defense produce its first shutout in four years.

“DeMonte was just a physical mismatch,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on his call-in show Monday night.

Capehart, who is from Hartsville, S.C., still has a ways to go in his development, but the potential upside he showed against the Bulldogs gives a glimpse of what the Tigers’ interior line might look like the next few years with him and Bresee clogging up the middle.

“He has a little ways to go before he is going to be in a rotation role. I will tell you this, he is a mountain of a man. He is going to be something special,” Swinney said.

Swinney said the coaches still do not fully trust Capehart (6-5, 305) just yet to put him in the rotation because he is still raw and is just starting to learn his position. He also missed a part of camp and did not travel with the team to Wake Forest, which hurt his early development.

“So, this is really his first time back in a while, so it was good to get him in there,” the Clemson coach said. “You can just see his natural athleticism. But when you are playing an option team it is pretty simple to what his job was in that role. Line up and beat the center and he was able to do that.

“He still has a good little ways to go to really get to where he needs to be to get up into that rotation type of role. But it is coming. He is going to be special, no doubt about it.”

