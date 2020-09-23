Lawrence named to AFCA Good Works Team

The American Football Coaches Association announced Wednesday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his service work in both the Clemson community and his hometown.

Lawrence is the seventh member of the Clemson program all-time to earn an AFCA Good Works Team distinction, joining Robert Carswell (1999), Nick Eason (2000), Xavier Dye (2009), Deshaun Watson (2016), Sean Pollard (2018) and Dabo Swinney (2019).

This marks Clemson’s third straight year with an AFCA Good Works team selection.

In addition to participating in a number of team service events during his tenure at Clemson, Lawrence has helped lead several other initiatives. This past spring, he and his now-fiancée launched a relief fundraiser to provide direct assistance to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in both Upstate South Carolina and in his hometown of Cartersville, Ga. Lawrence also played a leadership role alongside teammates Mike Jones Jr., Cornell Powell and Darien Rencher in the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration in June.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications