There is no doubt who Tebow thinks are the 2 best teams in the country

The Big Ten and Pac-12 might be making a return to play in the next month or so, but Tim Tebow does not believe anyone from those two conferences will be playing for the national championship.

The ESPN analyst said on First Take Friday that Clemson and Alabama are the two best teams in the country in 2020 and he thinks they will be the last two teams standing when it is all said and done.

“A lot of people are saying they don’t want to see them play again. I can’t wait to see them play again, if they do,” Tebow said. “I love it. It has been one of the best rivalries in college football, and if we get to see them again, then I love it.

“Someone else needs to step and knock them off before we put them on the throne.”

Right now, the former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion from Florida gives Clemson the slide edge over Alabama.

“I think Clemson with their depth, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the culture that Dabo has created, I really believe in culture and he has a culture that is thriving,” Tebow said. “His players love it, they follow him. They fight so hard. B.Y.O.G. Bring Your Own Guts! I love it.”

Clemson is currently ranked No. 1 in the country in the AP and Coaches Poll, while Alabama is No. 2. The Tigers, who are 2-0, are off this week, while the Crimson Tide kick off the season Saturday at Missouri.

The Tigers will get back to action next week when they host Virginia at Death Valley.

