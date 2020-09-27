ESPN recruiting analyst compares Clemson commit to All-American TE

Clemson four-star tight end commitment Jake Briningstool and his Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) team played against IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Friday night in a game that was nationally televised on ESPNU.

During the broadcast, ESPN national football recruiting analyst Craig Haubert compared Briningstool to Iowa State redshirt junior tight end Charlie Kolar, a first-team All-Big 12 performer and second-team All-American last season who was one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award given annually to the most outstanding college tight end.

“Kolar has been really successful at Iowa State,” Haubert said. “I see a lot of similar traits in Jake Briningstool.”

Briningstool (6-6, 215) and Kolar (6-6, 257) have similar body types, and Haubert would classify both as “move” tight ends, or players used more in a slot and receiving role.

“Both of these players have long frames, a bit leaner in their build, a little bit more of kind of those ‘move’ tight ends,” Haubert said. “But tremendous route running from Jake, same thing from Kolar, really good route runner. Tremendous ball skills, and the body control to be able to adjust to the football.”

Briningstool is considered a top-100 national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class by both Rivals (No. 60 overall) and ESPN (No. 70), while he is the No. 1 tight end in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

One of the best parts of Briningstool’s game is his ability to get vertical and come down with 50-50 balls thrown by his quarterback.

“He’s listed as a tight end, but here in high school, he’s really kind of a jumbo wide receiver,” Haubert said. “But with that size, with that body control, give him an opportunity to go up and win a jump-ball situation.”

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It is time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!