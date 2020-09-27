Is this the year Miami can finally compete with Clemson?

Though No. 1 Clemson still has to play Virginia this coming Saturday, everyone else is focused on the game after the Cavaliers come to town.

Miami, who is ranked No. 12 and No. 14 in the latest polls, will come to Death Valley undefeated and possibly ranked in the top 10 on Oct. 3. The Hurricanes were once again impressive Saturday as they beat up on rival Florida State, 52-10, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

It was the second straight week Miami looked good in beating a team it was clearly more talented than. Last week, it rolled over No. 23 Louisville in Louisville.

However, is Miami ready to challenge Clemson?

“I am still reserved about Miami,” ESPNU radio host Josh Parcell said Sunday on ESPNU’s College Sports Sunday Show. “I think a lot of people, if you are not down in the 305, still want to see Miami take out an upper echelon team. Last week, was certainly moving in that direction, but as we have seen in the last two weeks, Louisville has had a couple of problems of their own.

“Lets face it guys, Florida State is not any good. That program has a lot to work through.”

The Seminoles are not any good. They were beat by Georgia Tech in Week 1, who has since been steamrolled at home by Central Florida and at Syracuse on Saturday.

The Hurricanes (3-0, 2-0 ACC) beat a Louisville team that totaled 516 yards on them and scored 34 points. On Saturday, Pitt held the Cardinals to 223 total yards, including just 107 passing yards.

Miami’s other win came against UAB.

“I like this Miami team. I think everybody knows D’Eriq King is the most dynamic quarterback they had in a long time or maybe ever and that is certainly going to be a big factor going into (Clemson),” Parcell said. “This is a huge test. They get Clemson (on Oct. 10). If they can keep this game close. Of course, if they upset them it is totally a different conversation.

“I want to see Miami beat a team like (Clemson) or just even hang around with a team like that.”

When it comes to playing Clemson, Miami has not faired too well as of late, especially since Clemson took over as the King of the ACC. In 2015, down in Miami, the Tigers handed the Hurricanes the worst loss in the program’s history, blanking them 58-0.

In 2017, a top 10 Miami team, who was 10-1, played the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game. Clemson won the game 38-3, which at the time was the most lopsided victory in the history of the ACC Championship Game. Clemson has since top it with its 45-point win over Virginia in last year’s title game.

“Three years ago, when they went to the ACC Championship Game, they could not stay on the field with Clemson. Hopefully, (on Oct. 10) it is a different story for them,” Parcell said.

Granted, this Miami team appears to be as talented as the 2017 Hurricanes, but does King allow them the opportunity to take the next step and finally challenge the Tigers?

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame