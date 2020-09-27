Once again Heisman voter isn’t giving Clemson QB any respect

Sometimes I wonder what some Heisman Trophy voters are thinking. For instance, how could a respectable reporter list Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 7 on his Heisman Trophy list just three weeks into the season.

First of all, why does he have a Heisman Trophy list at all right now? It’s only three weeks into the season and a lot of schools have played just one game and others have not played at all. There is no need to put out a list at this time.

This is one of the many things that is wrong with Heisman Trophy selection process and a big reason why former Tiger Deshaun Watson does not own a Heisman Trophy.

It is voters like Dennis Dodd that gave Lamar Jackson the 2016 Heisman Trophy after the first month of the season. Ultimately, Watson came on strong by the end of the season and eventually led the Tigers to the national championship. But because there was so much hype early in the year when Jackson put up big numbers Watson never had a legitimate chance, though Jackson and the Cardinals struggled at the end of the regular season.

Well, the Heisman voters are at it again.

Because Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday’s stunning win over LSU, voters like CBS’ Dennis Dodd are already wanting to give him the Heisman Trophy. The irony of the situation is Costello threw two interceptions, as well, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

I thought throwing interceptions were against the rules for a Heisman Trophy candidate, at least that’s all we heard with Trevor Lawrence last year.

Look, I watched the entire LSU game and Costello is a good quarterback and he will do well in Mike Leach’s pass-happy offense. However, Costello will tell you he is not a better quarterback than Trevor Lawrence, and Mike Leach will too.

And they also will tell you Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, Miami’s D’Erig King, Central Florida’s Dillion Gabriel, Florida’s Kyle Trask and SMU’s Shane Buechele are not better either.

That is right. Dodd has all of those other quarterbacks ahead of Lawrence.

Also, Dodd must not like running backs or wide receivers because he does not list a single one of them on his Week 4 Heisman Trophy Watch.

Getting back to Lawrence, and the real point I am trying to make here. If Dodd watched any Clemson game this year, he should be able to tell Lawrence is playing at a different level than anyone in the country. But my guess is Dodd has not watched both of Lawrence’s games.

He, like almost every Heisman voter I know, just looks at statistics for those players they don’t necessarily watch.

Do your homework. It is easy to pull up highlights of all of these players on YouTube. You have all season to watch them. You don’t need to make snap judgments based on what has happened in the moment.

Also, Dodd has covered Clemson enough to know that if the Tigers have a big lead, Dabo Swinney is going to pull his starters. Swinney likes to build depth and get his younger players experience.

That means Lawrence is never going to throw for 600 yards in a game. So, let’s look at Lawrence’s body of work in the moments he has played and then judge him. If you do that there is no way you would put him seventh on your list.

Week 4 Heisman Watch

1. KJ Costello, Miss St

2. Sam Ehlinger, Texas

3. D'Eriq King, Miami

4. Dillon Gabriel, UCF

5. Kyle Trask, Florida

6. Shane Buechele, SMU

7. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) September 27, 2020

