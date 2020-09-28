Elite Texas safety has ‘very high’ interest in Clemson

Chace Biddle saw his recruitment take off in a hurry this spring following a strong season on the 7-on-7 circuit.

The four-star safety from Garland, Texas, picked up offers from Texas and Southern Cal on March 17. The floodgates opened thereafter, with offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Baylor, Mississippi State, Florida State and Nebraska pouring in over the next couple of months.

Biddle’s recruitment has continued to be busy since Sept. 1, when college coaches and programs were allowed to start directly contacting and sending recruiting materials to junior high school prospects in the class of 2022.

“It’s been great seeing a lot of love from all different schools,” Biddle said to The Clemson Insider, “and the mail is crazy.”

According to Biddle — a top-100 national prospect per multiple recruiting services — he has communicated most frequently with four schools since the beginning of this month.

“Alabama, LSU, SMU and Nebraska are the most so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, Clemson is showing early interest in Biddle, and he has been in contact some with safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“They’ve been mailing a lot and texting a little bit,” Biddle said. “Mickey Conn (has been) showing me the campus and stuff like that.”

The Tigers take the recruiting process slowly and are very patient with their scholarship offers, making sure to thoroughly evaluate a prospect before potentially pulling the trigger on an offer.

But should Biddle ultimately check off all the boxes that Clemson looks for in a recruit and receive an offer from the Tigers in the future, they would instantly emerge as a top contender in his recruitment according to Biddle.

“I have a very high interest level for Clemson,” he said. “Definitely a school that would be in my top 5 or 3. I love the program, how they treat their players and how everyone is treated like family.”

Biddle said he will likely make his commitment decision at the end of his junior year.

What are the main things he is looking for in a college as he goes through the process?

“I just have to genuinely feel the love and feel wanted there,” he said.

Biddle is ranked as high as the No. 4 safety and No. 75 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, while he checks in as the No. 6 safety and No. 83 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

