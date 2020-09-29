Elite QB, top Clemson target details latest in recruitment

The recruiting process has admittedly been crazy for Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star quarterback Ty Simpson (pictured second from left) since NCAA rules permitted college coaches to begin directly contacting him and other junior high school prospects in the class of 2022 on Sept. 1.

Simpson’s phone has been blowing up since then with coaches from numerous schools on his list of 30-plus offers reaching out to him on a regular basis.

“It’s been nuts,” Simpson said of his recruitment in a recent interview with The Clemson Insider.

Simpson (6-2, 185) – a consensus top-100 national prospect regarded as one of the top signal-callers in his class by all the major recruiting services – named the schools he has been communicating most frequently with since the calendar flipped to September.

“Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU,” he listed.

Clemson is heavily pursuing Simpson and taking a team approach to his recruitment, with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, area recruiter Lemanski Hall and Dabo Swinney himself all staying in touch with the elite quarterback.

According to Simpson, the message from the coaches to him right now is simple.

“To join in and be ‘All In’,” he said.

The Tigers have done a great job of building a strong bond with Simpson since offering him in early August.

“It’s remarkable,” Simpson said of his relationship with Clemson’s staff. “They’re high up there on relationships with me.”

Simpson cited Tennessee and Auburn as the other two schools he has developed the best relationships with.

Looking ahead, Simpson plans to wait out the NCAA dead period – which has been extended through at least Jan. 1 – and make some more college visits before moving toward his commitment decision.

Simpson has four schools in mind right now that he is looking to visit after on-campus recruiting eventually opens back up.

“Clemson, Auburn, Alabama and Florida,” he said.

As of now, Simpson claims no favorites in his recruitment.

“I’m wide open,” he said.

Simpson is ranked as high as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 26 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, while the 247Sports Composite rankings consider him the second-best dual-threat signal-caller and No. 37 overall prospect in the country for the next cycle.

