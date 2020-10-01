Bowman enters transfer portal

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson freshman running back Demarckus Bowman has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Bowman put his name into the transfer portal on Thursday, TCI was able to confirm.

The former 5-star running back from Lakeland, Fla., played briefly in the top-ranked Tigers’ two games this season. Bowman had nine carries for 32 yards. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry and he did not score a touchdown.

Bowman was not listed on Clemson’s three-deep for Saturday’s Virginia game at Death Valley. According to the Tigers’ depth chart, Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon and Darien Rencher were listed first, second and third.

Besides the top three on the depth chart, the Tigers still have sophomores Chez Mellusi and Michel Dukes, as well as freshman Kobe Pace, to fill out the depth chart with six players. Etienne and Rencher are both seniors.

Bowman was a unanimous five-star prospect coming out of Lakeland High School, where he rushed for 5,081 yards in three years, including an 11.4-yard per-carry average and 71 touchdowns during his career.

Last year, he was a first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated and USA Today after he averaged 142.7 yards a game, including nine games of at least 100 yards, while scoring 24 touchdowns and helping his team to a 12-1 record.

