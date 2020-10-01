Playing two sports at Clemson ‘a special opportunity’ for Taylor

Less than two weeks after receiving an offer from the Clemson football program on Sept. 15 during a FaceTime conversation with head coach Dabo Swinney, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork receiver Will Taylor committed to Swinney and the Tigers on Monday before announcing his commitment Wednesday morning via Twitter.

“It’s a dream opportunity,” Taylor said to The Clemson Insider of having the chance to play for the Clemson football team. “I made the call to Coach Swinney on Monday night.”

Swinney was excited when Taylor informed him of his pledge, and Taylor can’t wait to suit up for Swinney’s squad starting next year.

“Coach Swinney seemed pumped,” Taylor said. “I’m thankful to get the opportunity to play for Coach Swinney. This has always been a dream and goal of mine.”

A standout two-sport athlete, Taylor had already been committed to play for Clemson’s baseball program since July 2019, and the chance to compete in two sports for the Tigers is something Taylor isn’t taking for granted and has been working toward for a long time.

“It’s a special opportunity to get to play both at such a great school,” he said. “It’s been a goal of mine ever since I started playing.”

As a quarterback, Taylor totaled 1,647 passing yards, 1,549 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns at Ben Lippen High School in Columbia last season prior to transferring to Dutch Fork. Last Friday, Taylor threw for 307 yards and accounted for six touchdowns while leading Dutch Fork to a 66-0 victory over White Knoll (Lexington, S.C.).

Taylor was offered by Clemson mainly as a slot receiver but says he could also play some quarterback, too, based on what he has heard from the staff. As for baseball, Taylor can play all over the field but expects to get a crack at manning center field or one of the outfield positions.

What can Clemson fans expect from Taylor as a player on the gridiron and the diamond in the future?

“A guy that is coming to win in both programs,” he said. “I’m a guy that leaves it all on the field.”

