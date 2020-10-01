Tigers in the NFL: Week 3

Thirty former Clemson players were active on rosters for Week 3 of the NFL season. The former Tiger wide receivers balled out this past week with standout performances for rookie Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow and DeAndre Hopkins.

Higgins made his mark for the Bengals on Sunday when they tied Philadelphia 23-23 in overtime. The former Clemson wideout caught five passes for 40 yards and scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career. Higgins looks to continue the trend this week when the Bengals host Jacksonville at 1 p.m.

Renfrow continued to make himself valuable in a 36-20 loss at New England on Sunday. He caught six passes for 84 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Renfrow led the way for the Raiders in receiving yards.

Hopkins continued to play better than anybody else in the league on Sunday with his second game with over 100 yards receiving in three weeks. Hopkins finished a 26-23 loss to the Lions with 10 catches for 137 yards.

Here are some notes from Tigers who made their mark in the NFL last week:

Mackensie Alexander (Bengals): Alexander showed out on Sunday with eight tackles, seven of which were solo tackles and one stuff on Sunday. His solid defensive performance helped the Bengals avoid a loss in a 23-23 tie with the Eagles.

D.J. Reader (Bengals): Reader recorded two tackles against Philadelphia.

Adam Humphries (Titans): Humphries hauled in four catches for 41 yards with a long of 23 yards in a 31-30 win over Minnesota.

Clelin Ferrell (Raiders): After a rough couple weeks to start the season Ferrell recorded four tackles in a 36-20 loss at New England.

Trayvon Mullen (Raiders): Mullen recorded one tackle in a stuff against three passes on Sunday.

John Simpson (Raiders): Played for the Raiders on Sunday but struggled to hold blocks.

Wayne Gallman (Giants): Rushed four times for seven yards in a loss to San Francisco.

Dexter Lawrence (Giants): Recorded four tackles on Sunday against the 49ers.

B.J. Goodson (Browns): Goodson continued a stellar start to the 2020 season with four tackles in a 34-20 win over Washington.

Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals): Simmons recorded one tackle on Sunday.

Grady Jarrett (Falcons): Jarrett recorded four tackles, a stuff and a sack in a 30-26 loss to the Bears.

Shaq Lawson (Dolphins): Lawson recorded three tackles in a 31-13 win at Jacksonville last Thursday.

Christian Wilkins (Dolphins): Wilkins recorded two tackles against the Jaguars.

Ray-Ray McCloud (Steelers): McCloud continued to stand out as the go-to return man for the Steelers.

Dorian O’Daniel (Chiefs): O’Daniel recorded one tackle on Monday Night Football in a win over the Ravens.

Sammy Watkins (Chiefs): Watkins caught seven passes for 62 yards against Baltimore.

Bradley Pinion (Buccaneers): Pinion punted five times on Sunday for an average of 43.8 yards and a long of 58 yards.

Tyler Shatley (Jaguars): Started on the offensive line for the Jaguars on Sunday.

K’Von Wallace (Eagles): Recorded his first tackle in the NFL on Sunday.

Carlos Watkins (Texans): Recorded two tackles and one sack against the Steelers.

Deshaun Watson (Texans): Completed 19-of-27 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, he also threw an interception and was sacked five times against the Steelers.

DeShawn Williams (Broncos): Williams returned to action on Sunday with two tackles against the Buccaneers.

Mike Williams (Chargers): Williams caught one pass for 17 yards against the Panthers.