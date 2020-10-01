Will Swinney named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

The National Football Foundation announced today that Clemson wide receiver Will Swinney has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy.

Former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins won the Campbell Trophy in 2018.

Overall, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) proudly announced today an all-time record of 199 semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, establishing an exciting new highwater mark for one of college football’s most sought-after and coveted awards.

“This is terrific news. To set a record for the number of Campbell nominees is extra special during the pandemic because it shows how the stature of the award continues to rise even during these challenging times,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy® winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “We have worked hard to expand the profile of the award, and it’s extremely gratifying to have so many schools participate this year with nominations. We believe it sends an important message to the younger student-athletes that you truly can do it all, succeeding on the field, in the classroom and as leaders in the community.”

Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 and receiving his own 25-pound-bronze version of the iconic statue.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

“It is wonderful to see a record number of semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy® during such a turbulent year, proving the Future for Football is bright,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist’s achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates.”

In September 2019, Mazda announced a three-year partnership to become the presenting sponsor of the Campbell Trophy®, kicking off the automaker’s Power of Potential Platform. Fidelity Investments, a leading provider of workplace savings plans in higher education, serves as the presenting sponsor of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards.

Launched in 1959, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments celebrate their 62nd year in 2020. The awards were the first initiative in history to grant postgraduate scholarships based on both a player’s academic and athletic accomplishments, and the NFF has recognized 866 outstanding individuals since the program’s inception. This year’s postgraduate scholarships will push the program’s all-time distribution to more than $11.9 million. The trophy was first awarded in 1990, adding to the program’s prestige. Past recipients include two Rhodes Scholars, a Rhodes Scholar finalist, two Heisman Trophy winners and seven first-round NFL draft picks.

Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, the trophy has been prominently displayed inside its official home at the New York Athletic Club since 2013, and the winner is honored each year during a special luncheon at the venue.

An All-Ivy League player and the captain of Columbia’s 1961 Ivy League championship team, Bill Campbell found his true calling after an unlikely career change at age 39 from Columbia football coach to advertising executive. His ability to recruit, develop and manage talented executives – all lessons learned on the gridiron – proved to be a critical component of his ability to inspire his business teams to the highest levels of success.

As the CEO and chairman of Intuit, Campbell’s unique talent in building teams allowed him to become one of the most influential individuals in Silicon Valley, using the lessons of the gridiron to mentor Steve Jobs of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Sundar Pichai and Eric Schmidt of Google, Scott Cook and Brad Smith of Intuit, John Doerr of Kleiner-Perkins, Dick Costolo at Twitter, Diane Greene of VMWare and countless others. His contributions were recently captured in a book titled “The Trillion Dollar Coach,” and during his lifetime, he affectionally became known as the “Coach of Silicon Valley.”

Campbell joined the NFF Board in 1978 while he was still a coach at Columbia, and he continued to serve with distinction until his passing in 2016. In 2004, the NFF recognized Campbell’s contributions and accomplishments by presenting him with the NFF Gold Medal, the organization’s highest honor. In 2009, the NFF renamed college football’s premier scholar-athlete award as The William V. Campbell Trophy® in his honor.

2020 WILLIAM V. CAMPBELL TROPHY® PRESENTED BY MAZDA

SEMIFINALISTS NOTES

· 31st year of the William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda

· 62nd year of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments

· 199 Nominations

· 3.67 Average GPA

· 9 Nominees with a perfect 4.0 GPA

· 59 Nominees with a 3.8 GPA or better

· 72 Nominees with a 3.7 GPA or Better

· 18 Academic All-America Selections

· 94 Captains

· 110 All-Conference Picks

· 18 All-Americans

· 85 Nominees from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

· 45 Nominees from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS)

· 20 Nominees from NCAA Division II

· 40 Nominees from NCAA Division III

· 9 Nominees from the NAIA

· 107 Offensive Players

· 72 Defensive Players

· 20 Special Teams Players

The past recipients of the Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, include:

1990 – Chris Howard (Air Force)

1991 – Brad Culpepper (Florida)

1992 – Jim Hansen (Colorado)

1993 – Thomas Burns (Virginia)

1994 – Rob Zatechka (Nebraska)

1995 – Bobby Hoying (Ohio State)

1996 – Danny Wuerffel (Florida)

1997 – Peyton Manning (Tennessee)

1998 – Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia)

1999 – Chad Pennington (Marshall)

2000 – Kyle Vanden Bosch (Nebraska)

2001 – Joaquin Gonzalez (Miami [FL])

2002 – Brandon Roberts (Washington U. in St. Louis [MO])

2003 – Craig Krenzel (Ohio State)

2004 – Michael Munoz (Tennessee)

2005 – Rudy Niswanger (LSU)

2006 – Brian Leonard (Rutgers)

2007 – Dallas Griffin (Texas)

2008 – Alex Mack (California)

2009 – Tim Tebow (Florida);

2010 – Sam Acho (Texas)

2011 – Andrew Rodriguez (Army West Point)

2012 – Barrett Jones (Alabama)

2013 – John Urschel (Penn State)

2014 – David Helton (Duke)

2015 – Ty Darlington (Oklahoma)

2016 – Zach Terrell (Western Michigan)

2017 – Micah Kiser (Virginia)

2018 – Christian Wilkins (Clemson)

2019 – Justin Herbert (Oregon)

SEMIFINALISTS FOR THE

2020 WILLIAM V. CAMPBELL TROPHY® PRESENTED BY MAZDA

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Air Force – Ben Peterson

Alabama – Landon Dickerson

Appalachian State – Cole Garrison

Arkansas – Grant Morgan

Arkansas State – Forrest Merrill

Boise State – Kekaula Kaniho

Boston College – Zion Johnson

Bowling Green State – Matt Naranjo

Buffalo – Zac Lefebvre

California – Michael Saffell

Charlotte – Tyriq Harris

Cincinnati – James Smith

Clemson – Will Swinney

Coastal Carolina – Tarron Jackson

Colorado – Matt Lynch

Connecticut – Brian Keating

Duke – Michael Carter II

East Carolina – Jake Verity

Eastern Michigan – Thomas Odukoya

Florida – Jeremiah Moon

Florida Atlantic – John Mitchell

Fresno State – Matt Smith

Georgia – Prather Hudson

Georgia Southern – Shai Werts

Georgia State – Jonathan Ifedi

Houston – Kyle Porter

Illinois – Blake Hayes

Indiana – Harry Crider

Iowa State – Chase Allen

Kansas – Sam Burt

Kansas State – Tyler Burns

Kentucky – Luke Fortner

Louisiana – Cameron Solomon

LSU – Liam Shanahan

Memphis – Brady White

Michigan – Will Hart

Michigan State – Dom Long

Minnesota – Conner Olson

Mississippi – Luke Logan

Mississippi State – K.J. Costello

Navy – Cameron Kinley

Nebraska – Ben Stille

Nevada – Sam Hammond

New Mexico State – Jared Wyatt

Northern Illinois – Matt Ference

Northwestern – Tyler Gilliken

Notre Dame – Robert Hainsey

Ohio State – Drue Chrisman

Oklahoma State – Logan Carter

Old Dominion – Jordan Young

Oregon – Brady Breeze

Oregon State – Andrzej Hughes-Murray

Pittsburgh – Jimmy Morrissey

Rice – Blaze Alldredge

Rutgers – Billy Taylor

San Jose State – Jack Snyder

South Alabama – Brian Ankerson

South Carolina – Parker White

South Florida – Trent Schneider

Southern California – Erik Krommenhoek

Southern Methodist – Tyler Page

Southern Mississippi – Jack Abraham

Stanford – Jet Toner

Syracuse – Kingsley Jonathan

Temple – Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Tennessee – Brandon Kennedy

Texas – Sam Ehlinger

Texas A&M – Dan Moore Jr.

Texas at San Antonio – Hunter Duplessis

Texas Tech – McLane Mannix

Toledo – Bryce Harris

Troy – Cameron Kaye

Tulane – Chase Kuerschen

UAB – Jacob Fuqua

UCF – Greg McCrae

UNLV – Charles Williams

Utah – Drew Lisk

Utah State – Chase Nelson

Virginia – Joey Blount

Washington – Elijah Molden

West Virginia – Sean Mahone

Western Kentucky – Steven Witchoskey

Western Michigan – Mike Caliendo

Wisconsin – Jack Coan

Wyoming – Skyler Miller

Football Championship Subdivision (FCS)

Abilene Christian – Jack Gibbens

Alabama State – Ezra Gray

Austin Peay State – Blake Mitchell

Brown – E.J. Perry

Bucknell – Rick Mottram

Campbell – Levi Wiggins

Chattanooga – Bryce Nunnelly

Colgate – Grant Breneman

Columbia – Ben Mathiasmeier

Cornell – Maxton Edgerly

Dartmouth – Drew Estrada

Davidson – Wesley Dugger

Dayton – Brandon Easterling

Drake – Victor Jergens

Duquesne – Spencer DeMedal

Eastern Illinois – Harry Woodbery

Elon – Davis Cheek

Florida A&M – Chris Faddoul

Harvard – Eric Wilson

Holy Cross – Connor Degenhardt

Illinois State – Drew Himmelman

Lamar – Bailey Giffen

Lehigh – Pete Haffner

Marist – Grant Dixon

Montana – Samori Toure

Montana State – Kyle Finch

Norfolk State – Marque Ellington

North Alabama – K.J. Smith

North Dakota State – Matt Biegler

Northern Arizona – DJ Arnson

Northern Iowa – Brawntae Wells

Northwestern State – Gavin Landry

Pennsylvania – Prince Emili

Saint Francis – Sam Cummings

San Diego – Kama Kamaka

South Dakota – Jack Cochrane

South Dakota State – Logan Backhaus

Stetson – Alex Brown

Stony Brook – TJ Morrison

Towson – Aaron Grzymkowski

Weber State – Ty Whitworth

Western Carolina – Grady Thomas

Western Illinois – Clint Ratkovich

William & Mary – Andrew Trainer

Youngstown State – Christian Turner

Division II

Ashland (OH) – Logan Bolin

Bentley (MA) – Andrew Brazicki

California (PA) – Eric Hudanick

Emporia State (KS) – Jace McDown

Frostburg State (MD) – Aizsha Horne

Grand Valley State (MI) – Tyler Bradfield

Harding (AR) – Mills Bryant

Kutztown (PA) – Mason McElroy

Minnesota State – JD Ekowa

Northwest Missouri State – Jackson Barnes

Sioux Falls (SD) – Jack Schelhaas

Southern Arkansas – Hayden Mallory

Southwest Minnesota State – Trey Sachs

Stonehill (MA) – Derek Ivey

Texas A&M-Commerce – Alex Shillow

Tusculum (TN) – Jackson Cauthen

Valdosta State (GA) – Brian Saunds

Wayne State (MI) – Lane Potter

West Texas A&M – Josiah Pennington

Wingate (NC) – Andrew Strickland

Division III

Augustana (IL) – Alek Jacobs

Berry (GA) – Jack Carroll

Bowdoin (ME) – Nicholas Leahy

Case Western Reserve (OH) – Travis Johnston

Central (IA) – Blaine Hawkins

Concordia (WI) – Connor Stoming

DePauw (IN) – Jackson Hamersly

Franklin and Marshall (PA) – Garrett Pershy

Gallaudet (DC) – Cress Fisher

Grinnell (IA) – Rick Johnson

Hampden-Sydney (VA) – Tyler Howerton

Hardin-Simmons (TX) – Jamie Pogue

Hobart (NY) – Kyle Hackett

Ithaca (NY) – Andrew Vito

Lake Forest (IL) – John Colasacco

Lycoming (PA) – Kyle Pierce

Massachusetts Dartmouth – Jacob Burkhead

Middlebury (CT) – Pete Huggins

Millsaps (MS) – Drew Hopkins

Moravian (PA) – Jackson Buskirk

Ohio Wesleyan – Lucas Cooper

Redlands (CA) – Calhoun Helmberger

Rhodes (TN) – Mitch Batschelett

Saint John’s (MN) – Chris Backes

Shenandoah (VA) – Jack Massie

Springfield (MA) – AJ Smith

St. Thomas (MN) – Zach Bennett

SUNY Maritime – Liam McManus

Trinity (TX) – Michael Edmonson

Tufts (MA) – Khalif Jeter

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (NY) – Matt Restifo

Washington U. in St. Louis (MO) – Andrew Whitaker

Wesleyan (CT) – Glenn Smith

Westminster (PA) – Cameron Mika

Wheaton (IL) – Ryan Schwartz

Widener (PA) – Ryan Stecklein

Wisconsin-Oshkosh – Michael Olsen

Wisconsin-Stout – Bailey Roux

Wisconsin-Whitewater – Quinn Meinerz

Wooster (OH) – Eric Kraus

NAIA

Dakota State (SD) – Marcus Vanden Bosch

Evangel (MO) – Darius Lee

Lindsey Wilson (KY) – Cameron Dukes

Montana Western – Kyle Schulte

Morningside (IA) – Niklas Gustav

Northwestern (IA) – Shane Solberg

Peru State (NE) – Dylan Dittman

Southeastern (FL) – Cory Rahman

William Penn (IA) – Jace Neugebauer