Here is the list of inactive players for top-ranked Clemson in tonight’s game against Virginia.

The following players on Clemson’s 119-man roster are not expected to be available for tonight’s game: OL Kaleb Boateng, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, WR Hampton Earle, DE Justin Foster, WR Tye Herbstreit, LB Matthew Maloney, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross and DE Xavier Thomas.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications