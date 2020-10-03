College GameDay to return to Clemson

ESPN’s College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 10, when the famed pregame show will broadcast live in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with Miami (Fla.) at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC.

ESPN will emanate from an alternate location instead of its usual spot on Bowman Field out of an abundance of caution in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will host the show live on site, while co-host Lee Corso will join via his home set in Orlando.

Saturday’s broadcast will be Clemson’s 25th overall appearance — and sixth home appearance — on College GameDay. The Tigers are 16-8 all-time when playing in College GameDay’s featured contest, including wins in 12 of their last 13 appearances dating to the start of the 2016 season.

College GameDay’s most recent visit to Clemson came in the 2019 season opener, when ESPN and ACC Network aired a special in-stadium Thursday night edition in advance of Clemson’s 52-14 win against Georgia Tech. The upcoming broadcast will be Clemson’s first time hosting the traditional Saturday morning show since 2016, prior to Clemson’s classic 42-36 victory against No. 3 Louisville.

College GameDay made its first appearance in Clemson prior to the Tigers’ 31-7 win against Georgia Tech in 2006. The show also emanated from Bowman Field twice in 2013 before games against Georgia and Florida State, once in 2015 before a win against Notre Dame and once in 2016 prior to the victory against Louisville.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications