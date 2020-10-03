ESPN analyst has bad news for those wanting Clemson's dominance to end

David Pollack has a message for those anti-Clemson fans out there.

The college football analyst said during Saturday’s College GameDay Show on ESPN that the Tigers are not going anywhere anytime soon, and their dominance is going to continue in the ACC.

“The thing is, when you are a college football fan and you follow all of the stuff that is going on and you watch them week-to-week, if you are anti-Clemson right now, I have bad news for you because that ain’t changing.”

Top-ranked Clemson is looking to extend its ACC winning streak to 24 games today when it hosts Virginia at 8 p.m., from Death Valley. The Tigers have also won an ACC record 31 straight regular season games (all games).

Clemson enters tonight’s game having won 45 consecutive Saturday games, tied with the 1953-’57 Oklahoma Sooners for the longest streak in FBS history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Clemson can take sole possession of the longest Saturday streak in FBS history with a win tonight.

“If you look, you remember (Celin) Ferrell and (Christian) Wilkins and we used to talk about them all the time. Those two new guys Myles Murphy and Brian Bresee, by the way No. 98 and No. 11, they are the next two first-round picks on the defensive line. They are dominating the game of football,” Pollack said. “It is unbelievable to watch them just reload, next freak up.

“Those two defensive linemen are going to own the ACC. They are going to own Virginia. They already own them as true freshmen. Just unbelievable, those two guys.”

