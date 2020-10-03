Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 24, Virginia 10

Clemson leads Virginia 24-10 at the half at Death Valley.
Check out some pictures from the first half”
–Pictures courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference
The Tigers bullied their way down field for a fast score as Trevor Lawrence hooked up with Travis Etienne for a 4-yard touchdown giving Clemson a 34-17 lead with 3:54 left in the third quarter. After (…)
ESPN’s College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 10, when the famed pregame show will broadcast live in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with Miami (Fla.) at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC. (…)
Top-ranked Clemson put together a solid first half offensively behind the play of senior running back Travis Etienne, as the Tigers lead UVA 24-10 heading into halftime. It was all business for Etienne (…)
As expected, Virginia gave No. 1 Clemson all it could in the first half, but the Tigers ultimately separated itself before halftime. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to receiver (…)
After giving up their first half points for the first time this season, Trevor Lawrence marched the Clemson offense downfield, connecting on a 27-yard touchdown pass to veteran receiver Amari (…)
Travis Etienne rumbled in from 16 yards out to give No. 1 Clemson a 10-0 lead over Virginia with 22 seconds to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 63 yards in nine plays and took 4:18 off the clock. (…)
Clemson opened the game with a strong start, taking a 3-0 lead over Virginia as B.T. Potter hit a 47-yard field goal with 13:24 remaining in the first quarter. The drive went 19-yards on five plays. After (…)
No. 1 Clemson just ran down the Hill before the showdown with Virginia. Watch the entrance on TCITV: https://youtu.be/s2UpuqpjLdo
No. 1 Clemson has arrived at Death Valley for the ACC title rematch with Virginia. Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright of the Tigers’ arrival: Photo Gallery
Here is the list of inactive players for top-ranked Clemson in tonight’s game against Virginia. The following players on Clemson’s 119-man roster are not expected to be available for tonight’s game: (…)