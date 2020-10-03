Spiers has become a weapon for Clemson

Will Spiers took questions from the media this week as No. 1 Clemson gets set to host Virginia Saturday at Death Valley.

Through two games this season, Spiers is averaging 44.1 yards per punt, including a long of 56 yards. He has also dropped three of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line.

As head coach Dabo Swinney has said, he has become quite the weapon for the Tigers.

Spiers on being a leader as a punter

“I guess in our position we don’t have as much say as you will with the team, but I feel like you earn that respect of a leader through how you work in the weight room or just how you lead guys around you. I think that comes with character too, so for me it’s just sticking to who I am and believing in who I am and using that to be a leader.”

Spiers on the work he did in the offseason

“I feel like for me every year it’s just consistency. Definitely worked on a little bit of hang time and getting consistent with that and with the punts inside the twenty.”

Spiers on what he’s seen from Aidan Swanson

“He brings a lot to the table. He can kickoff, kick field goals, and obviously punts. He does a great job and he’s working hard and definitely going to be a good player one day.”

Spiers on what it means to have his dad, former Clemson punter and baseball star Bill Spiers, involved with the program

“It’s been a blessing. It’s been awesome to have him here. It’s something very special that we can share together. Having my family up here has been great. I get to experience this but for them to get to experience it as well has been really cool.”

Spiers on playing another season as a Tiger

“I’ve definitely thought about it whenever it came out. I’m not going to answer right now, but of course I thought about it when they came out with that decision.”