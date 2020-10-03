Watch Clemson arrive at Death Valley

No. 1 Clemson has arrived at Death Valley for the ACC showdown with Virginia.
Watch some of the arrival on TCITV:
No. 1 Clemson has arrived at Death Valley for the ACC showdown with Virginia.
Watch some of the arrival on TCITV:
Here is the list of inactive players for top-ranked Clemson in tonight’s game against Virginia. The following players on Clemson’s 119-man roster are not expected to be available for tonight’s game: (…)
Jordan McFadden is no stranger to the hype that surrounds top-ranked Clemson. In fact, the offensive tackle has learned to embrace it. McFadden, who is in his third year with the program, earned his first (…)
It did not take long for Demarkcus Bowman to decide on where he wants to go to school after leaving Clemson. The former Clemson running back, who entered his name into the transfer portal on Thursday, told (…)
The Virginia Cavaliers plan to bring a resilient young quarterback and an attacking defense to Death Valley as they search for revenge after losing to top-ranked Clemson in last year’s ACC Championship (…)
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry says the top-ranked Tigers have a lot of respect for Virginia, who will visit Death Valley tonight for an eight o’clock kickoff on the ACC Network. Last year, the Cavaliers (…)
David Pollack has a message for those anti-Clemson fans out there. The college football analyst said during Saturday’s College GameDay Show on ESPN that the Tigers are not going anywhere anytime soon, and their (…)
It is Game Day in Death Valley as the Tigers look to continue the road to Miami and another national championship. No. 1 Clemson hosts Virginia in a rematch of last year’s ACC Championship game. (…)
As top-ranked Clemson gets set to host Virginia tonight at Death Valley, the Cavaliers are going to be anxious to put on a better showing against the Tigers than they did the last time the two met. Of (…)
Will Spiers took questions from the media this week as No. 1 Clemson gets set to host Virginia Saturday at Death Valley. Through two games this season, Spiers is averaging 44.1 yards per punt, including a long (…)
Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins is off to a fast start in the NFL scoring two touchdowns last week for the Cincinnati Bengals. In this edition of What We Are Saying we look at what is being said on (…)