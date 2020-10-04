Alabama gains on Clemson in latest coaches poll

The latest Amway Coaches Poll dropped on Sunday. Clemson once again claimed the top-spot in the rankings, but Alabama began to close the gap.

In last week’s poll the Tigers had 42 first place votes while the Crimson Tide had four, compared to a 46-14 advantage for Clemson this week.

Four ACC teams cracked the Top 25 and three teams surged into the Top Ten. Notre Dame is now No. 5, Miami is up to No. 7 and North Carolina is in the top ten at No. 9. Virginia Tech came in at No. 18.