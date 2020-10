No. 1 Clemson moved to 3-0 with a victory over Virginia Saturday night in Death Valley. Coach Swinney discussed the good and bad from the win.

Watch Swinney’s postgame press conference:

Video courtesy Clemson Sports Information

