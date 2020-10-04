Two-minute drill: Lawrence likes the way offense adjusted

Two-minute drill: Lawrence likes the way offense adjusted

Trevor Lawrence had another strong performance leading Clemson to a 41-23 victory over Virginia.

In this edition of the Two-minute drill Lawrence discusses the win over Virginia, how the offense got rolling after a slow start and more!

