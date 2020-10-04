What They Are Saying: Clemson too much for Virginia

Top-ranked Clemson defeated Virginia, 41-23, Saturday night at Death Valley. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers’ win.

You weren’t dreaming. This really happened! pic.twitter.com/WrSOvVu7wI — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020

One-handed, falling back … WOW. Interception of the year candidate from Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. 😱 pic.twitter.com/VsftCLvYnd — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2020

DJ’s family is out here reppin in Clemson…#ALLIN I can honestly say, Clemson is Gods Country. People here are so generally kind and loving. I’m so glad DJ chose Clemson. I have no worries about my son being way out in Clemson because DJ is home…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/etbv6mCV2z — THE U BROTHERS (@DUiagalelei) October 3, 2020

#Clemson RB Travis Etienne showing off his contact balance on this 16-yard run. pic.twitter.com/Z4UyjjgSgn — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) October 4, 2020

WATCH: Amari flies into the endzone with a 9-yd TD. Clemson 24, UVA 3

Q2, 3:25 Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/jwYrZPrJPy — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020

Here at the Clemson game with my beautiful sister Tausha who is DJ's mom but gets mistaken for his sister 🤣🤣🤣!!! Thank us so much sis for everything!!! #DJ #AllIn pic.twitter.com/UR6gCQvxuU — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) October 4, 2020

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS! Be honest — do you think you could tackle Travis Etienne? pic.twitter.com/SO7Wc3JZv2 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020

Most receiving yards after contact in Week 5: 1. Travis Etienne, Clemson – 77

2. Smoke Harris, LA Tech – 63

3. Deuce Vaughn, K-State – 52

3. Xavier Hutchinson, ISU – 52 pic.twitter.com/GKyhyBQo19 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 4, 2020

Big pass breakup by Derion Kendrick on 3rd down to help the Clemson defense get a stop! Tigers offense takes over on the 8-yd line. Clemson 3, UVA 0

1Q, 10:16 pic.twitter.com/4bZCRbhD9i — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020

Travis Etienne went for 46 yards and a first down on this play. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/PmC6jsC95q — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/9YIQHffxHQ — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) October 4, 2020