Clemson fans talk about how COVID has changed tailgating

Clemson tailgating is much different this year with the new rules due to COVID-19. Before Saturday’s game with Virginia Taylor and Joanne caught up with Tiger fans to see what they think of the changes.
Latest
Tigers do not want to talk streak
Amari Rodgers said it jokingly, but there was some seriousness to his comment too. Clemson’s wide receiver asked the media to stop bringing up Trevor Lawrence 11-game streak without throwing an (…)
ESPN announcer sees Clemson playing familiar foe for national title
Top-ranked Clemson and No. 2 Alabama have combined to win four of the last five national championships and at least one of the two has competed in each of the last five College Football Playoff National (…)
Two-Minute Drill Venables: Miami is playing as well as anybody
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables believes No. 7 Miami is playing as well as anybody in college football right now. In this edition of the Two-Minute Drill Venables talks about the challenge (…)
From the Sidelines: Virginia
Each week I share my thoughts after watching the Clemson Tigers play. For the past 12 years that has been From the Sidelines, but not this year with the new restrictions due to COVID-19. We continue (…)
While many players are looking for more, Swinney appreciates what student-athletes are given
The national narrative surrounding college athletics would lead you to believe being a student-athlete is a burden to everyone involved. Cοllege football is always evolving and the Power 5 and NCAA have (…)
A lot has changed since Swinney’s ‘Clemsoning’ rant five years ago
It is hard to believe Saturday, when top-ranked Clemson hosts No. 7 Miami, will mark five years since Dabo Swinney’s famous rant about the verb “Clemsoning.” Swinney’s rant, which can easily be found (…)
Swinney doesn’t understand NCAA’s decision to not allow practice on Election Day
Last month, the NCAA passed a rule that says all student-athletes must have Election Day off from practice and competition. The ruling came as a surprise to a lot of coaches and players across the country. (…)
Skalski knows defense has to play better
After Clemson gave up 417 total yards to Virginia, linebacker James Skalski knows the Tigers have to play better on defense with No. 7 Miami coming to town on Saturday. The Hurricanes (3-0, 2-0 ACC) lead (…)
Herbstreit: Lawrence is not appreciated enough
Though Trevor Lawrence is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Kirk Herbstreit feels the Clemson quarterback is not appreciated enough. ESPN’s lead college football analyst thinks (…)
Bowman's transfer will 'play a role' in 5-star Shipley's decision
Clemson 5-star running back commit Will Shipley was in the Valley for the Tigers’ 41-23 win over Virginia last Saturday. “I loved it. I came with my parents and a buddy of mine, Jake Atlas,” said Shipley. Death (…)