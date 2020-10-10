Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson's arrival for Miami game

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson's arrival for Miami game

Football

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson's arrival for Miami game

By 3 hours ago

By |

CLEMSON, SC — The No. 1 Tigers have arrived at Death Valley for the top seven showdown with Miami.

Check out some great pictures of the arrival in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway caught a 24 yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to give Clemson a 7-0 lead with 9:50 to play in the first quarter. The drive consisted of 10 plays for 75 yards in 5:10. The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home