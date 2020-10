Travis Etienne broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run with 7:56 to play in the third quarter and gave Clemson a 28-10 lead. The drive consisted of that one play for 72 yards in just 12 seconds.

Etienne averaged 2.9 yards per cary in the first half but broke free to surpass 100 yards rushing on the day. The senior running back ran to his left and outran everybody down the sideline for his second touchdown of the day.