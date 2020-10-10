Recruits give their predictions for Clemson vs. Miami

Top-ranked Clemson is set to do battle in a top-10 showdown against No. 7 Miami on Saturday night at Death Valley. It will be a nationally televised primetime game at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Ahead of the marquee matchup, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson commitments and other recruits to get their predictions. Here’s what they had to say:

Clemson commit Will Shipley, 2021 5-star RB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington): “Clemson 38, Miami 10”

Clemson commit Bubba Chandler, 2021 4-star QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “38-17 (Clemson)”

Clemson commit Dacari Collins, 2021 4-star WR, Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake): “Clemson will pull out the W, but Miami will put up a fight.”

Clemson commit Ryan Linthicum, 2021 4-star OL, Damascus, Md. (Damascus): “Clemson 35, Miami 14”

Clemson commit Dietrick Pennington, 2021 4-star OL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian): “We gonna take off in the first half.”

Clemson commit Troy Stellato, 2021 4-star WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons): “34-17, us”

Clemson commit Will Taylor, 2021 3-star ATH, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “35-17 Clemson”

Tristan Leigh, 2021 5-star OL, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson): “40-28 (Clemson)”

Shemar Stewart, 2022 5-star DL, Opa Locka, Fla. (Monsignor Pace): “35-17, Clemson wins. But I honestly don’t care who wins, just want it to be a competitive game.”

Enai White, 2022 5-star DE/OLB, Philadelphia, Pa. (Imhotep Institute): “Just wanna see some good football.”

TJ Dudley, 2022 4-star LB, Montgomery, Ala. (Montgomery Catholic): “34-7 (Clemson)”

Toriano Pride, 2022 4-star CB, St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran North): “Clemson by 35”

Adam Randall, 2022 4-star WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach): “Clemson by 10”

Ty Simpson, 2022 4-star QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview): “Clemson by 30”

Jaleel Skinner, 2022 4-star TE/WR, Greer, S.C. (Greer): “I see it as a battle of two great offenses.”

Mykel Williams, 2022 4-star DL, Columbus, Ga. (Hardaway): “Close until after half, then Clemson pulls away.”

