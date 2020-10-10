Tigers run down the hill to face No. 7 Miami

Tigers run down the hill to face No. 7 Miami

Top-ranked Clemson entered Death Valley in front of an energetic crowd of 19,000 on Saturday evening to face No. 7 Miami.

Check out video from Memorial Stadium of the Tigers running down the hill.

 

Top-ranked Clemson jumped out to a 21-10 halftime lead over No. 7 Miami. The stat sheet reflected the Tigers’ first half dominance on both sides of the ball. But special teams kept Miami within striking (…)

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway caught a 24 yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to give Clemson a 7-0 lead with 9:50 to play in the first quarter. The drive consisted of 10 plays for 75 yards in 5:10. The (…)

