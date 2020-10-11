Clemson defense dethrones King

En route to its 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami, Clemson’s defense, put on quite the show with three interceptions Saturday at Death Valley.

The Clemson defense held the Hurricanes’ highly touted quarterback, D’Eriq King, to just 12-for-28 passing for 121 yards and two interceptions. Though King rushed for 84 yards, he spent much of the night confused and rattled by the Tigers’ strong pass rush.

Cornerback Sheridan Jones got the first interception in the third quarter by snagging a pass in the end zone for a touchback. While Clemson came up empty handed in the ensuing drive, cornerback Derion Kendrick kept the defensive momentum alive when he made a diving interception as well.

Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC) continued to dominate the Hurricanes in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback N’Kosi Perry was flushed out of the pocket and intercepted by reserve linebacker Kane Patterson.

The three picks allowed the Tigers to once again win the turnover battle 3-1.

Clemson held Miami to 210 yards of offense. The Hurricanes entered the game averaging an ACC-best 499.0 yards per game.

The Tigers allowed only nine first downs. It marks the sixth time in the Dabo Swinney era that Clemson has held an ACC opponent to fewer than 10 first downs.

Miami (3-1, 2-1 ACC) entered the game having allowed only three sacks this season. Clemson produced three sacks in Miami’s first seven offensive plays.

Clemson finished the game with five sacks and has now posted multiple sacks in 26 of its last 27 games, including each of its last 10.

The Tigers have now recorded at least three sacks in six straight games, dating to last season, for the first time since a seven-game streak across games 8-14 of the 2018 season.