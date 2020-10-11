Clemson tightens grip on first place in Coaches Poll

The latest Amway Coaches poll was released Sunday, and Clemson remains No. 1 after whipping then No. 7 Miami, 42-17, Saturday night at Death Valley.

Last week the Tigers had 46 first place votes while Alabama had 14. This week Clemson received 55 first place votes to Alabama’s 5.

Notre Dame is up to No. 4 this week while North Carolina rises to No. 6 in the poll.

