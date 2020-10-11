ESPN analysts say Tigers are by far the best team in America

After a week of hearing how great Miami was and “The U” was back, Clemson left no doubt Saturday night on who the top team in the country is right now.

The top-ranked Tigers smothered Miami quarterback D’Eriq King all night, while Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne made a strong case as the top two candidates for the Heisman Trophy in a 42-17 victory that was not even that close.

Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC) racked up 550 total yards, while holding the Hurricanes to 210 yards overall. Miami came into the game leading the ACC with 499 yards and 43 points per game.

“And that is why they are the most complete team and so when the defense plays well, I don’t know what you do with this team,” ESPN analyst Joey Galloway said on College Football Final. “You have Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, the best quarterback in the country and he is athletic and then behind him you have the two-time ACC player of the year and offensive player of the year in Travis Etienne, who had 149 yards rushing in this game and also added eight catches.”

Etienne also had 73 receiving yards and had two rushing touchdowns. Lawrence completed 29-of-41 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for another score.

“You add Amari Rodgers, so the weapons they have on this offense you don’t come into this game and you can’t take one guy away because if you do they will take hurt you in other places,” Galloway said. “They have proven through this season that they are the only team that hasn’t show a weak spot.

“We have seen Alabama’s weak spot. We have seen Georgia offensively struggle a little bit in this season, so when you talk about those top three teams Clemson is that team they haven’t shown one weakness whatsoever besides a blocked field goal, which will upset a coach and Trevor Lawrence who doesn’t have to take a hit. Slide and you don’t fumble the football. So, Clemson, right now, is by far the No. 1 team in the country.”

Galloway’s colleague at ESPN agreed.

“They are going to give offensive coordinators nightmares and headaches for years to come now, I think, because of this D-Line playing better.” Jesse Palmer said. “We already know what they do on offense. I think this right now is the most complete team in college football.”

