Friday Night Lights: Future Tigers shine with strong performances

A bunch of Clemson commitments shined with standout performances in their respective teams’ games this weekend.

Four-star quarterback pledge Bubba Chandler led North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) to a 41-26 win at Madison County (Danielsville, Ga.) with four touchdown passes (10, 20, 22 and 54 yards), three of which he threw in the first half.

Meanwhile, Clemson receiver commit Will Taylor, who plays quarterback for Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns on a 22-of-35 clip while leading his team to a 41-7 victory at River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.).

While those future Tigers got it done through the air, four-star running back commit Phil Mafah once again gashed an opposing defense on the ground, rushing for more than 140 yards as he helped Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) outlast Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) in a 20-13, double-overtime thriller. Mafah found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run to force the second overtime and also had a 72-yard run that set up a game-tying field goal in the second quarter.

Opening the hole for ⁦@PhilMafah1⁩ to take the game into 2nd OT! 🐏💪🏾💪🏾⁦@grayson_fb⁩ pic.twitter.com/FKz54QE9AA — Jeremi Holmes (@jcholmes0531) October 11, 2020

In other action, four-star safety pledge Andrew Mukuba of LBJ (Austin, Texas) broke off a 60-yard touchdown run in his squad’s 21-14 win at Canyon Lake (Fischer, Texas).

On Thursday night, four-star tight end commit Jake Briningstool’s Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) team fell to Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.), 31-23, though Briningstool posted a strong performance with a 45-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and then a leaping 12-yard scoring snag between three defenders on fourth-and-5 in the fourth period.

Here are other scores from games involving Clemson commits this weekend:

LB Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) – 16-0 win vs. North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.)

WR Dacari Collins, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) – 50-35 win at Shiloh (Snellville, Ga.)

DE Cade Denhoff, Lakeland Christian (Lakeland, Fla.) – 44-14 win at Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.)

WR Troy Stellato, Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) – 28-12 win vs. Monsignor Pace (Miami, Fla.)

OL Marcus Tate, TRU Prep (Miami Gardens, Fla.) – 47-29 win vs. Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah, Fla.)

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, Pa.) – 41-24 win vs. Life Christian Academy (Chester, Va.)

Stay tuned to The Clemson Insider each week as we keep you updated on the performances of Clemson commits in our “Friday Night Lights” feature.

