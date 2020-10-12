Game Time/TV announced for Clemson-Syracuse

Football

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 24.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17
NC State at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17
Florida State at Louisville, Noon, RSN
Notre Dame at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network
In addition, the North Carolina at Florida State game on Saturday, Oct. 17 will now kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The game had previously been scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
