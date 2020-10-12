Spector's preparation paid off

Top-ranked Clemson shut down an explosive Miami offense on Saturday in route to a 42-17 win at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers out schemed the Hurricanes and it was obvious in the final stats. The Canes garnered just 210 yards of total offense and three interceptions.

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector played an outstanding game and attributed the team’s success to extra time spent in the film room in preparation.

“We do a great job as linebackers and position groups of getting in there. The defensive line comes in at night to watch,” Spector said after the game. “All week I felt like everybody was in there as much as they can to get that edge to study and prepare as much as they can to go out and have a good game.”

Spector lived in the Hurricane’s backfield, he finished the game with five tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss to lead the way in each category for the Tigers.

A huge part of Clemson’s success was a game plan that disguised pressure and ultimately confused Miami quarterback D’Eriq King. King finished the game just 12-of-28 for 121 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

“I thought it was great and the coaching staff does a great job every week to put together a game plan for us. We had a really good week of practice and it showed tonight,” Spector said. “I thought the preparation throughout the week was phenomenal.”

Now, Spector has turned his attention to Georgia Tech who has had success on offense in recent weeks.

“It was a great week for us and I’m looking forward to next week to get back because Georgia Tech is a really good week and we have to go down there,” he said.

Clemson travels to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 12 p.m. on ABC.