Etienne continues to shatter the record books

It rained in Clemson all day and all night last Saturday, but if there was one ray of sunshine it was coming from Death Valley.

Travis Etienne was the bright light in the top-ranked Tigers’ 42-17 victory over then No. 7 Miami. The running back rushed for a season-high 149 yards with two rushing touchdowns and caught a career-high eight receptions for 73 yards. His eight receptions were one shy of the Clemson record by a running back (nine by Jamie Harper vs. Florida State in 2010).

With a two-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, Etienne now has at least one rushing or receiving touchdown in 39 of his 47 career games, breaking the FBS record for most career games scoring a touchdown held previously by Florida’s Tim Tebow (38 games from 2006-09) and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon (38 from 2012-15).

Etienne scored his second touchdown of the game on a 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The rushing touchdown was the 60th of his career, making him only the 12th player in official FBS records to score 60 career rushing touchdowns, a mark reached only by Navy’s Keenan Reynolds (88), Wisconsin’s Montee Ball (77), Miami (Ohio)’s Travis Prentice (73), Texas’ Ricky Williams (72), Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon (72), Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary (66), Indiana’s Anthony Thompson (64), Texas’ Cedric Benson (64), Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne (63), San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey (62) and Oregon’s Royce Freeman (60).

The 72-yard run was Etienne’s 10th career rushing touchdown of 50 yards or more, adding to his Clemson record. It was his 11th overall touchdown of 50 yards or more (including receiving touchdowns) in his Clemson career, moving past Sammy Watkins for sole possession of the second-most in Clemson annals.

Etienne recorded his 19th career 100-yard rushing game to extend his school record and tie Virginia’s Tiki Barber for ninth-most in ACC history.

During the game, Etienne (4,430) moved past Boston College’s AJ Dillon (4,328 from 2017-19) for the fourth-most career rushing yards in ACC history. Later in the game, he passed North Carolina’s Amos Lawrence (4,391 from 1977-80) for third on the ACC’s all-time leaderboard for career rushing yards.

During the game, Etienne (402) became the seventh player (and first non-kicker) in ACC history to score 400 career points. He passed Nick Novak (393 from 2001-04) for seventh on the ACC’s career scoring leaderboard.

Etienne recorded 222 all-purpose yards. It was the fifth 200-yard all-purpose game of his career and his first since Nov. 2, 2019.

Etienne (5,803) moved past Chris Douglas of Duke (5,748 from 2000-03) for third on the ACC’s all-time career all-purpose yardage leaderboard.

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame