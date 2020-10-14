5-star ‘absolutely loved’ experience in the Valley on Saturday

Prospects are not allowed to make unofficial or official recruiting visits to college campuses right now, with the NCAA dead period in effect through at least Jan. 1 due to COVID-19.

But that did not stop Matthews (N.C.) Weddington five-star running back Will Shipley and several of his fellow Clemson commitments from traveling to Tigertown last Saturday – not as recruits, but as fans in the stands – to attend the top-ranked Tigers’ 42-17 victory over then-No. 7 Miami at Death Valley.

While Shipley and the other future Tigers could not have any contact with Clemson’s staff due to the recruiting restrictions in place, they were able to meet up and hang out together before watching the Tigers put on a show against the Hurricanes.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Shipley about his experience in the Valley on Saturday night.

“Absolutely loved it,” he said. “Great to be around some of the other commits and see the Tigers take care of business. Makes me very excited to get on campus and to be a part of that family.”

Shipley said he had a chance to spend time with Clemson commits Bubba Chandler, Dacari Collins, Ryan Linthicum and Marcus Tate while on campus.

The nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2021 class per multiple recruiting services, Shipley made the trip to Death Valley with his parents, both of whom are fond of Clemson as well and thrilled about his decision to commit to the Tigers back in May.

“They loved it,” Shipley said. “Very happy about my decision, and it solidifies it even more every time I go.”

Although there were only 18,885 fans in the socially distanced Death Valley, as opposed to the 80,000-plus that would have been on hand under normal circumstances, Shipley was still impressed by the environment in Memorial Stadium for the top-10 matchup.

“Atmosphere was still rocking with limited capacity,” he said.

The fans that were in the stadium were treated to an outstanding performance, with the Tigers rolling up 550 yards of offense and 34 first downs while holding the Hurricanes to just 210 yards offensively and allowing them to move the chains only nine times in the 25-point rout.

“Huge win,” Shipley said. “Had a couple mistakes but still dominated.”

Shipley – a top-50 national prospect regardless of position according to ESPN (No. 21 overall), Rivals (No. 39) and 247Sports (No. 46) – is one of 17 commitments in Clemson’s 2021 class that is currently tabbed as the No. 4 class in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

