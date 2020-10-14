Galloway prefers to talk with his pads

Top-ranked Clemson smacked then No. 7 Miami last Saturday at Memorial Stadium and once again displayed its dominance in contests with ranked teams.

The Hurricanes jawed at the Tigers for basically the whole game despite the disparity on the scoreboard.

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway made sure to share some words with the Miami defenders after his two touchdowns, but he said the Tigers prefer to focus on execution rather than trash talk.

“We just try to stay calm, it’s all about the little things when you win games,” the junior said. “You just focus on playing the game and not just talking about it and getting into it with other guys.”

Galloway has cemented himself as a vital part of the Clemson offense so far this season. He has caught 11 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, both against Miami.

“The biggest thing is focusing on what you have to execute and how to execute it and everything will take care of itself,” he said. “We don’t really need to be talking throughout the game if we are doing what we are supposed to do. It speaks for us.”

Clemson has benefited from increased use of tight ends in the offensive game plan this season. The talent at that position allows the Tigers to utilize virtually the entire field in its already dangerous offensive scheme.

The Tigers return to action at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday against ACC foe Georgia Tech.