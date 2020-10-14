Who is the one quarterback Howard thinks is better than Trevor Lawrence?

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard does not believe Trevor Lawrence is a better quarterback, right now, than former LSU and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

Of course, Burrow and the Bayou Bengals beat Clemson in last year’s national championship game.

Howard was asked, because of the way Lawrence is playing at the moment, if he is better than the last three Heisman Trophy Winners Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Burrow.

“I do believe he is better than Kyler Murray, but Kyler Murray was more of an athlete. (Lawrence) is a better quarterback at this position,” Howard said on ESPN’s Get Up Show on Wednesday.

“I will also agree that he is better than where Baker Mayfield was at this point in his collegiate career because of all the throws and the way he can process the information. He is further ahead than Baker Mayfield, no doubt,” the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner continued. “But Joe Burrow? That is stepping over the line… Joe Burrow was head-and-shoulders the best quarterback we have ever seen at this level. Don’t forget, they went head-to-head in the national championship game a year ago… He wasn’t the guy you would say was better than Joe Burrow, and he had all the weapons on the field he needed at his disposal in that game.”

Howard brought up the fact Lawrence also had running back Travis Etienne on his team, who he thinks would have more first place votes for the Heisman Trophy right now than Lawrence.

“My point is, I do think he is better than Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, but I would not say that he is better than Joe Burrow,” Howard said.

