Brother of current Tiger talks Clemson, recruitment

Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy running back and linebacker Langston Patterson had another standout performance in his team’s game last Thursday night, when he rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries while adding three tackles defensively in the Division II-AA Lions’ 31-23 road victory at Class 6A Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.).

“It was fun,” Patterson said to The Clemson Insider. “We were playing one of the teams we play every year. They’re always a good, big team, and it’s the first time in a while we’ve won. So, that was fun.”

Patterson (6-1, 210) — a four-star, class of 2022 prospect who is being recruited as a linebacker by most college programs — is drawing interest from Clemson at that position and has gotten the attention of his area recruiter for the Tigers, assistant coach Lemanski Hall, and the two have been in contact.

“He’s talked to me a little bit,” Patterson said. “But he’s just saying he’s been watching my film and he’s been noticing that I’ve had some pretty good games.”

Patterson added that he and Hall have a “really good” relationship.

“Me and my family love him,” Patterson said.

Patterson is the younger brother of Clemson sophomore linebacker Kane Patterson, who posted his first career interception in the top-ranked Tigers’ 42-17 win over then-No. 7 Miami at Death Valley last Saturday.

While Langston acknowledges it would be neat to play with his brother at Clemson in the future, he isn’t focused on that as he goes through the recruiting process, but rather simply searching for the right school for him.

“It’d be cool,” Langston said. “But Kane has found his place and that’s his home, and I’m just trying to find mine, wherever I fit in best.”

Langston has collected more than a dozen scholarship offers and has the chance to suit up for programs such as Notre Dame, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Duke and Nebraska.

Some of those schools have separated themselves from the pack in Langston’s recruitment in terms of how hard they have been recruiting him.

“I’ve been talking to Tennessee, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Kentucky a lot,” he said. “Those are some that have been kind of standing out.”

Langston says he hasn’t given any thought to when he wants to narrow down his recruitment or commit, but he knows what the deciding factors in his college choice will be when the time comes for him to make his decision in the future.

“It kind of comes down to three things – just the education you’re getting, competing for championships, and the relationships you build with coaches,” he said.

The school that ultimately lands Langston’s signature will be getting an outstanding linebacker prospect. Last season as a sophomore, he tallied 113 tackles while earning all-state honors and helping Christ Presbyterian Academy reach the Division II-AA state championship game.

“I’m a downhill and aggressive player,” Langston said, describing himself as a linebacker. “I can cover the field well, and I hit pretty hard.”

