Clemson has opportunity to make history

Clemson has made a lot of history during the Dabo Swinney era.

From 33 consecutive wins in the regular season, to a 25-game home winning streak, to 26 wins in a row over ACC foes, the Tigers have accomplished a lot of things, not to mention two national championships since 2016.

However, there is one thing Clemson has never done in its historic program. It has never defeated Georgia Tech in Atlanta three straight times. The top-ranked Tigers will get that opportunity on Saturday when it visits Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta for a noon kickoff with the Yellow Jackets.

“Just to show you how competitive it has been, never, ever, ever, ever, ever, or however long, hundred years or whatever it is, has Clemson won down there three times in a row,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday on Off Campus with Mark Packer on Sirius XM radio. “We won in ’16. We won in ’18. So, this is a chance for us to be a part of history. Something that has never been done in Clemson history.”

The Tigers (4-0, 3-0 ACC) have won the last five meetings between the two programs, which is also a first for the Clemson program in the series. However, Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 51-32-2.

Prior to its current two-game winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Clemson had lost five straight games to the Jackets (2-2, 2-1 ACC) in Atlanta. Overall, Georgia Tech has a 44-14-2 record against the Tigers in Atlanta.

Clemson snapped its five-game losing streak in Atlanta with a 26-7 victory over Tech in 2016 and then in 2018 it beat the Yellow Jackets 49-21 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“It is not often that you get the chance to do something that has never been done,” Swinney said. “So, this is a big game, but it would be pretty cool to a part of special moment like that and find a way to get to 5-0, and three in a row down there would be special.”

