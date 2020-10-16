FSU, NFL legacy recruit: ‘Tigers sit high on my board’

Aaron Hester, the son of former Florida State and Miami Dolphins linebacker Ron Hester, is a standout defensive end/outside linebacker from Fletcher High School near Jacksonville, Fla.

The class of 2022 prospect has collected over a dozen scholarship offers and has been in touch with a bunch of programs since Sept. 1, when college coaches could begin directly contacting high school juniors, per NCAA rules.

“Clemson, UNC and Louisville among others have reached out,” Hester told The Clemson Insider.

Hester has communicated with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, and according to Hester, Hall has expressed interest in what he has seen from the 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher on film.

“(He likes) the way I flow and my aggression,” Hester said.

Hester, who holds Power Five offers from schools such as Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and Maryland, has a timeframe in mind for when he wants to make his college choice.

“After my junior season I will probably commit,” he said.

Hester is highly interested in Clemson’s program and hopes the Tigers will come calling with an offer before he renders his decision.

“The Tigers sit high on my board,” he said, “and an offer would be amazing.”

As a sophomore in 2019, Hester earned all-district honors while competing in Florida’s 7A classification.

