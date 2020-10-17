Atlanta boys shine in homecoming at Georgia Tech

Several of Clemson’s players from the Atlanta area stood out with their performances in the top-ranked Tigers’ 73-7 victory against Georgia Tech on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Of course, Cartersville, Ga., native Trevor Lawrence stole the show with a career-best 404 passing yards and five touchdown passes. But he certainly wasn’t the only Tiger from the Peach State who shined in the rout over the Yellow Jackets.

Sophomore tight end Davis Allen (Calhoun, Ga.) was on the receiving end of a 34-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence in the second quarter and finished with three catches for 67 yards, while freshman running back Kobe Pace (Cedartown, Ga.) found the end zone on a 7-yard reception from Hunter Helms in the fourth quarter and had four carries for 21 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Andrew Booth (Dacula, Ga.) tied for the team lead with six total tackles and recorded his first career sack.

Meanwhile, freshman defensive end Myles Murphy (Marietta, Ga.) was credited with a sack and forced fumble, while Snellville, Ga., native Justin Mascoll recovered a fumble in the third quarter that led to a Clemson touchdown run from Chez Mellusi two plays later.

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!