Clemson wrecking Tech

Clemson extended its lead to 24-7 on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Davis Allen with 12:34 left in the first half. The drive was completed in six plays for 62 yards in 2:38 minutes.

Following Trevor Lawrence’s first interception in almost a year, the Tigers came back with a vengeance and forced a three-and-out. After getting the ball back, the Tigers got back on the board quickly lifting the score to 24-7 in Clemson’s favor.

The score was Lawrence’s third passing touchdown of the day and tied Chris Weinke (79) for fourth-most career passing touchdowns in ACC history.