Clemson wrecking Tech

Clemson extended its lead to 24-7 on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Davis Allen with 12:34 left in the first half. The drive was completed in six plays for 62 yards in 2:38 minutes.

Following Trevor Lawrence’s first interception in almost a year, the Tigers came back with a vengeance and forced a three-and-out. After getting the ball back, the Tigers got back on the board quickly lifting the score to 24-7 in Clemson’s favor.

The score was Lawrence’s third passing touchdown of the day and tied Chris Weinke (79) for fourth-most career passing touchdowns in ACC history.

Clemson reclaimed a 14-7 lead on an 83-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers with 6:14 to play in the first quarter. The drive was one play for the 83 yard score in just 18 seconds.

Clemson jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on a five yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Cornell Powell with 7:55 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 41 yards on five plays in 1:39. Travis (…)

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis made his return to the playing field for Clemson last Saturday in its convincing victory over Miami. Davis, who had to miss Clemson’s last two games due to an MCL sprain, was (…)

