Lawrence makes his Heisman case in first half

Trevor Lawrence saw his interception-less streak come to an end Saturday against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, but Clemson’s star quarterback was otherwise stellar and made his Heisman Case while leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 52-7 lead at halftime.

Lawrence completed 22 of his 27 passes for 391 yards and threw for five touchdowns in the first two quarters against the Yellow Jackets. The 391 yards and five touchdown passes are the most for Lawrence in a half in his career.

With his performance in the first half, Lawrence now has 81 career touchdown passes and moved past Russell Wilson (76) and Chris Weinke (79) for the fourth-most touchdown passes in ACC history behind Tajh Boyd (107), Phillip Rivers (95) and Deshaun Watson (90).

Lawrence’s five touchdown passes went to four different receivers. He connected with Cornell Powell on a 5-yard pass to put Clemson on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter, then tossed a beautiful deep ball to Amari Rodgers over the middle of the field for an 83-yard scoring strike that gave the Tigers a 14-7 advantage at the 6:14 mark of the opening period.

Early in the second frame, Lawrence found Davis Allen across the middle for a 34-yard touchdown before firing a dart to Frank Ladson for an 8-yard score with 3:14 remaining in the half. Lawrence then capped off his career first half with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers with 16 seconds left before the break.

The lone blemish for Lawrence in the first half against Georgia Tech was the interception he threw to Zamari Walton in the first quarter. It snapped Lawrence’s streak of 367 consecutive passes without an interception dating back to his last pick against Louisville on Oct. 19, 2019.

Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.

