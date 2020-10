Clemson jumped in front 31-7 with 7:07 to play in the first half on a one-yard touchdown run by defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney. The drive covered 80 yards in nine plays in 4:27,

Trevor Lawrence continued to look sharp on the drive with a 22-yard pass to Travis Etienne on third-and-three and a 35-yard pass to Amari Rodger that set up Pinckney’s one-yard score.