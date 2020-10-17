Two-minute drill: Lawrence on historic offensive performance

Football

Trevor Lawrence put on a show Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd stadium.

In this edition of the Two-minute drill Lawrence discusses first interception in a year and how the offense rolled against Georgia Tech.

Top-ranked Clemson flexed its muscles at Georgia Tech with a dominant first half that gave it a 45-7 lead heading into the break. The Tigers dominated on the field and on paper in the first half. They racked up (…)

