Two-minute Drill: Swinney on making history, freshmen WR, Uiagalelei

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wanted his Tigers go make history Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd stadium and they did.
In this edition of the Two-minute drill highlights from Swinney’s postgame press conference.
Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei did not appear in the top-ranked Tigers’ 73-7 blowout of Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday. Backup signal-callers Taisun Phommachanh, Hunter Helms and (…)
Twelve years ago, Dabo Swinney coached in his first game as a head coach. He was the interim head coach then, just five days after he took over for Tommy Bowden, who resigned as Clemson’s head coach. (…)
Throughout the fall camp, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple players boasted about the ‘freakish’ talent of wide receiver Ajou Ajou. Top-ranked Clemson swatted Georgia Tech on Saturday in a (…)
Following No. 1 Clemson’s first half of play, the Tigers lead by an impressive 45 points with a score of 52-7. The Yellow Jackets gave the Tigers a bit of trouble early in Saturday’s contest, forcing two (…)
Trevor Lawrence saw his interception-less streak come to an end Saturday against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, but Clemson’s star quarterback was otherwise stellar and made his Heisman Case while (…)
Top-ranked Clemson flexed its muscles at Georgia Tech with a dominant first half that gave it a 45-7 lead heading into the break. The Tigers dominated on the field and on paper in the first half. They racked up (…)
Trevor Lawrence threw his first interception in almost a year Saturday, but it meant little. For the first time in his college career, Lawrence threw five touchdown passes and he did it one half. (…)
Clemson jumped in front 31-7 with 7:07 to play in the first half on a one-yard touchdown run by defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney. The drive covered 80 yards in nine plays in 4:27, Trevor Lawrence continued to (…)
Clemson extended its lead to 24-7 on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Davis Allen with 12:34 left in the first half. The drive was completed in six plays for 62 yards in 2:38 minutes. (…)
Clemson reclaimed a 14-7 lead on an 83-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers with 6:14 to play in the first quarter. The drive was one play for the 83 yard score in just 18 seconds.