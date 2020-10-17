Two-minute Drill: Swinney on making history, freshmen WR, Uiagalelei

Two-minute Drill: Swinney on making history, freshmen WR, Uiagalelei

Football

Two-minute Drill: Swinney on making history, freshmen WR, Uiagalelei

By 35 seconds ago

By |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wanted his Tigers go make history Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd stadium and they did.

In this edition of the Two-minute drill highlights from Swinney’s postgame press conference.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

Top-ranked Clemson flexed its muscles at Georgia Tech with a dominant first half that gave it a 45-7 lead heading into the break. The Tigers dominated on the field and on paper in the first half. They racked up (…)

reply
4hr

Clemson extended its lead to 24-7 on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Davis Allen with 12:34 left in the first half. The drive was completed in six plays for 62 yards in 2:38 minutes. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home