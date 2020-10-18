Clemson smashes Tech in record breaking game

Top-ranked Clemson walloped Georgia Tech 73-7 on Saturday in another lopsided ACC victory.

The 66-point margin of victory is the largest in an ACC game in conference history. The 73 points were also the most by Clemson in a road game since 1915 in Furman in 1915.

Junior Trevor Lawrence had another outstanding game at quarterback and asserted himself as the Heisman Trophy front-runner. Lawrence completed 24-of-32 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns with an interception.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers each week to players who contributed to the Tigers’ success with outstanding individual performances.

Nolan Turner

Turner once again proved his worth in the Clemson secondary at Georgia Tech. The unit held quarterback Jeff Sims to 81 yards and one touchdown and Turner nabbed an interception.

The senior safety finished the game with a tackle for loss and returned the interception for 31 yards to the Georgia Tech seven-yard line with 2:37 to play in the second quarter. Clemson scored two plays later to take a 45-7 lead.

Amari Rodgers

Rodgers had another outstanding game and continued to cement himself as Lawrence’s go-to target. The junior wide receiver caught six passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

His touchdowns included an 83-yard reception with 6:14 to play in the first quarter as Clemson reclaimed a 14-7 lead. Rodgers second score was a 16-yard touchdown reception to close out the half and put the Tigers up 52-7 with 0:16 to play in the second quarter.

Nyles Pinckney

Pinckney only recorded one tackle on the day but made his mark in the game on the scoreboard. In the second quarter, the graduate defensive tackle entered the game in the jumbo package for a one-yard touchdown run with 7:05 to play in the first half to give Clemson a 31-7 lead.

Hunter Helms

After Taisun Phommachanh broke his hand in the third quarter, freshman walk-on Hunter Helms entered the game. Helms impressed the Clemson coaching staff by completing five-of-seven passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Trenton Simpson

Simpson stepped up and had another great game against the Yellow Jackets. The freshman linebacker recorded a career high six tackles and gave a glimpse of the future of the Clemson defense.

Clemson returns to action next Saturday at noon when it hosts Syracuse at noon in Memorial Stadium.